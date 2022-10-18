David W. Glass 1937 - 2022

Dave W. Glass was born October 23, 1937, to parents George and Velma Glass. He grew up in the Willamina area alongside brothers, Jim, Dean, Gary and Wayne. Dave and the love of his life, Barb, married on March 12, 1957.

They welcomed sons, Marty, Dean and Gregg, while living in Portland. Dave was in the Air Force and then the Air National Guard. Dave and his family moved to Willamina in 1966, when he began his career in the woods.

Dave began logging and then started a timber falling company with his brothers and, later, his sons.

He enjoyed spending time and having fun with family and friends, who will greatly miss him.

Dave unexpectedly passed away October 18, 2022. He lived his life to the fullest until his dying day.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, October 24, 2022, at Buck Hollow Cemetery, with a gathering at Dave and Barb's house afterward. Food and drinks will be provided.

