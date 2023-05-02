David Russell Carver 1930 - 2024

David Russell Carver was born February 17, 1930, in Clatskanie, Oregon, to Russell and Phyllis Carver (Jinks). Dave was the eldest of four siblings who grew up on their family dairy farm near Westport, Oregon.

He was very active in sports while attending Westport High School and often spoke about being on several state playoff teams in football and baseball. He was especially proud of winning the State Championship in six-man football in 1948, his senior year. He also bragged about playing on the Clatskanie Adult Town Baseball Team (semi-pro) during the summers.

Dave also had a passion for horses and competed at local fairs/rodeos with a small string of horses. He met his future wife, LaVonne, of Vernonia, at one such county fair where she was also competing.

Following high school, Dave enrolled at Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, and played football and baseball. Before the start of his sophomore year, he was drafted; in September of 1950, he enlisted in the United States Air Force.

He married LaVonne McCool of Vernonia in February of 1951. By the time he returned from Korea in 1955, they had two boys, Ronald and Lloyd. They moved back to the Westport area where Dave worked in the timber industry as a faller. He had applied for the Oregon State Police and was selected in April of 1956. He started his career at Coquille as a Recruit Trooper in the Game Division. Later that year, in December, he was transferred to the Gold Beach outpost as the lone Game Division officer there. While working there for six years, they added two more children, Colleen and Robert, to their family. In 1963, he transferred to the Tillamook Patrol Office where their fifth and final child, Quent, was born.

As the kids got older, Dave got involved in coaching youth sports. In addition to the increasing sporting events, their family enjoyed camping, fishing, clamming, crabbing and hunting together. Dave also got involved in playing softball with his fellow troopers and friends.

In the summer of 1970, Dave was promoted to Corporal at the Newport Office. The family’s outdoor activities, and numerous sporting events, continued in Newport. Dave retired at the rank of Sergeant in January, 1982.

He held several different security positions after retiring. Dave and LaVonne bought a small acreage near Eddyville, and continued raising, breeding, and training thoroughbred race horses. He was very proud of his horses that completed at Longacre’s, Spokane, Salem, and on the Oregon Fair Circuit race tracks.

Dave’s health issues eventually forced them to sell their little farm and horses. Next, they moved to Dallas, Oregon. Dave continued to enjoy hunting trips with his boys and visiting the numerous Oregon casinos with LaVonne and friends.

Continued health issues eventually led to Dave and Lavonne to take up residence at the Brookdale Senior Assisted Living Care Center in McMinnville. David passed on Tuesday, July 23, 2024, at the age of 94, with his wife Lavonne (91) by his side. They had been married 73+ years. Numerous family members were able to visit Dave the last few weeks/days prior to his passing while under Hospice care.

Dave was preceded in death by two younger siblings and their spouses, Patsy Black (Merlin), and Gerald Carver (Donna); also, brother-in-law, Frank Moore; and son-in-law, Andy Jack.

He is survived by a younger sister, Jeanie Moore of Gresham; all five of his children, Ronald Carver (Dixie), Lloyd Carver (Judy), Colleen Jack, Robert Carver, and Quent Carver; seven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2024, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Directors, 135 N.E. Evans, McMinnville, Oregon 97128.

David will be buried in a private graveside service at Westport Cemetery, alongside his parents.

To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com