David Patrick Root Sr. 1942- 2020

David Patrick Root Sr., 78, passed into his Lord’s loving arms on Thanksgiving, November 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his passing. David was a man of strong faith and a deep love for his family and all who knew him.

The second child of two boys, he was born August 8, 1942, in Loma Linda, California, to Ruth Elizabeth Randall and Bennett Joseph Root.

David graduated from Cal Poly High School in 1960. He started college and attended Riverside Community College for two years. David ran track in high school and for Riverside Community College. In January of 1962, David was hired at the Union Pacific Railroad. He worked for the Union Pacific Railroad before being drafted into the Vietnam War on February 25, 1964, and served two years. He was stationed at Fort Polk, Louisiana. He then served as a medic in the Vietnam War and was stationed in Japan. He was honorably discharged from the Army and resumed college at Cal Poly, Pomona. He received his accounting degree in 1966. After graduation, he was hired by the City of Riverside and then worked for the County of Riverside in their accounting departments. He then became the Assistant Finance Director for the City of San Bernardino and quickly was promoted to the City Finance Director of San Bernardino in 1974. He worked for the city of San Bernardino until he followed his dream of owning a short line railroad. David moved with his family from Highland, California, to relocate to McMinnville, Oregon, with his older brother, Michael. David continued to own and operate short line railways for several years until retiring in 2013 and having his daughter Karen, and son David, operate and run currently the Willamette Valley Railway Company.

David married Donna Maria Stewart on May 28, 1966. They were high school sweethearts and she was the love of his life. David had started dating Donna one month before he was drafted into the Vietnam War. They have celebrated over 54 years of marriage and over 56 years of being together.

David is known by many in the community as being a kind, fair and caring man. He was a coach and mentor to many who remember him for his generosity and giving nature. David attended Saint James Catholic Church since moving to McMinnville in 1981, and became a Knight of Columbus, serving with them for several years. David loved sports and never missed the opportunity to watch his children and grandchildren play in their sporting events. He loved watching movies with the grandchildren, and spending time with his family and special friends that he had developed relationships with over the years. He was the true “Root” of our family tree. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

David is survived by his loving wife, Donna; and his three children, Karen Root, David Root Jr. and Jenny (Jack) of McMinnville. David has 11 grandchildren, Josh (Alisha), Steven, Nikki, Monica, Allison, Garner, Kami, Tessa, Jack Jr., Ava and Dallas; and three great-grandchildren, Ella, Mia and Carson.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Bennett.

Funeral services for David will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 11, 2020, at St. James Catholic Church in McMinnville. A viewing will take place from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at the Chapel of Macy & Son. A reception will follow at Jack and Jenny’s home in McMinnville after the interment at St. James Catholic Cemetery. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.