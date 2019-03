David Otis Compton - 1950 - 2019

David Otis Compton passed away February 16, 2019, at the age of 68. He was born February 17, 1950, in Salem, Oregon, to parents Otis and Ruth Compton. He had one older brother, Jim.

David attended Bush Elementary, then Haven School and Shangri-La School, before moving in 1965 to Fairview Training Center. He graduated from Fairview School in 1969 and moved to Sunny Oaks Group Home. In 1974, David started working at the Mid-Valley Workshop (MV Advancements) and in 1980 moved to McMinnville, where he continued to receive support from MV Advancements until his passing.

David had a fabulous comedic wit, and loved to tell a good joke. He collected pens and paper, and could sit for hours writing the names of his favorite Oregon towns. David could be found at 3:00 p.m. every day riding his bike to Circle K on Third Street to purchase a Dr Pepper and a newspaper, one of his favorite outings. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, April 5, at First Baptist Church, 125 S.E. Cowls St., McMinnville.