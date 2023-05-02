David Lawrence Hanson 1953 - 2024

"Maybe life doesn't get any better than this, or any worse, and what we get is just what we're willing to find: small wonders, where they grow."

Barbara Kingsolver



David Lawrence Hanson found small wonders everywhere, everyday. His life was dedicated to the subjects, ideas and values he believed in-- environmentalism, ecology, botany, art, reading, building and community. Born in 1953 in Boring, Oregon, and raised in Portland, he developed a deep appreciation for the land around him, and this interest in natural history and the Indigenous people of the Willamette Valley remained with him his whole life. A voracious reader, Dave was an autodidact whose knowledge was far-reaching and put to good use, as when he built a house for his family in the foothills of the Coast Range.

At his home and throughout the community, he shared his love of native plants and preserving our ecological systems--he was a founding member of the local Native Plant Society and the Yamhill Watershed Council and Stewardship committee, and served on the Parks board and Road Improvement Advisory Committee. He successfully fought to disallow the spraying of pesticides on county roads, and helped revitalize the upland prairie of Deer Creek Park . Dave was an artist and writer, who created a magazine, Wamka, and later hammered copper into both artistic and utilitarian forms.

Dave believed in good conversation and debate. He loved good food and wine and beer, especially enjoyed jovially with friends and family. He died of cancer at home on June 23, 2024, with family and friends close at hand. To those friends who surrounded him until the end, he was thankful. In appropriate fashion, Dave's body will be composted, returning to the soil, continuing the cycle of death and growth he so respected.

Dave is survived by his mother, Luella Hanson; and a sister, Shirly Fiegi. He is also survived by his wife, Melinda Moorefield; and children, Hunter, Savanna, and Rupa.

A celebration of life will occur in September. For information, contact mmoorefield5@gmail.com