David Eldon Fendall - 1935 - 2019

David Eldon Fendall was born July 12, 1935, to Jack and Wilma (Unicume) Fendall on Gold Creek Road in his grandparents' house just outside Willamina, Oregon. David attended school in Willamina and later served as a sergeant first class in the National Guard. A life-long logger, David lived on the family farm for 84 years.

David’s first marriage was to Nancy Lyons. They had three children, Kerry, Leslie and Brad. David’s second marriage was to Beulah Marie (Rundle) Fendall on August 14, 1972. Beulah had three children from a previous marriage, Nancy, Chris and Melinda and together, one child, Tanya.

David is survived by his sister, Gloria Hanson of Willamina; his children, Leslie Stephens of Willamina, Nancy Robertson of Jefferson, Chris Bedsaul of Albany, Melinda Cochrun of Bend, and Tanya McKeon of McMinnville; 19 grandchildren; and multiple great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Boots Fendall; son, Brad Fendall; daughter, Kerry Fendall; and his parents, Jack and Wilma (Unicume) Fendall.

He enjoyed family, fishing, hunting, gardening, logging and farming.

David Eldon Fendall passed away July 18, 2019. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Buck Hollow Cemetery in Willamina, followed by a reception / potluck at Fendall School. Arrangements by West Valley Funeral Home, Sheridan, Oregon. (503) 843-2525.