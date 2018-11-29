David Charles Hanson - 1956 - 2018

David (Dave) Charles Hanson, 62, passed away unexpectedly of natural causes November 29, 2018, at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland, Oregon.



Dave was born May 12, 1956, in McMinnville, Oregon, to Roger and Janice (McGregor) Hanson. He was the first of three boys, followed by Michael and Douglas. Dave started his schooling at Grande Ronde Elementary School in the fall of 1962; two years later, the family relocated to Harlowton, Montana. In June of 1965, the family relocated again to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he spent most of his formative years and where he and his brothers established friendships that would prove to last a lifetime. He eventually graduated in 1975 from Foothill High School in Sacramento, California.



On November 8, 1975, Dave married Diane Whitley. The following January, Dave enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, where he received training as a rifleman specialist. Having received his lifeguard certification in junior high as part of his Boy Scout journey, Dave’s duty station included spending three years as a lifeguard of the Officers' Club on the island of Oahu.



Dave made a living for most of his life by cooking in one setting or another. His skill and passion in the kitchen made him the perfect "head chef" at family reunions and other family gatherings.



Dave was also very interested in music, a passion he and his brothers shared. Other hobbies included countless hours reading the latest and greatest novel and putting others to shame with his endless "Jeopardy!" knowledge.



Dave is survived by his parents, Roger and Janice Hanson of Grand Ronde, Oregon; and his youngest brother, Douglas Hanson of Vancouver, Washington. He was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Hanson.



A celebration of life is planned for late spring 2019.