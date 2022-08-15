Darrell J. Gerhardt 1957 - 2022

On August 15, 2022, after a long battle with esophageal cancer, Darrell Gerhardt died peacefully with his family nearby.

He was born in 1957 to Cleo and Arlene Gerhardt. He grew up in Salina, Kansas, and graduated from Central High.

In 1980, he married Joyce Scheibmeir. They had two children and lived in Tigard and Aurora before settling in Amity in 1999.

Darrell worked as press operator for the Salina Journal, RFD in Wilsonville, and Eagle Web Press in Salem.

Darrell was most happy riding his mountain bike in Bend, hiking various trails in Oregon, growing a big garden and restoring a Victorian farmhouse. His greatest pleasure in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Joyce of Amity; his son, Jeff (Melissa) of Manzanita; his daughter, Erin (Horacio) of Bend; four grandchildren, Max, Maia, Koa and Rocco; and siblings, sister, Betty (Art) Davis of Bennington, Kansas, sister, Patty (John) Schmuck of Concordia, Kansas, and brother, Randy (Kristy) Gerhardt of Salina.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Arlene.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022, at Good Shepherd Church in Sheridan, Oregon. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.