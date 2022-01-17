Darla Jean Davis 1940 - 2022

Darla Jean Davis died unexpectedly at her home on January 17, 2022. She was born September 20, 1940, in Mountainair, New Mexico, to Nellie Irene (Mayfield) and Thomas Steele. When she was 10, her family moved to Winston, Oregon. On March 2, 1959, she married Frank Davis. In 1961, they moved to Oakland, Oregon, and raised their family. After her husband died in 1993, she moved to Roseburg. In 2006, she moved to McMinnville. Darla love to travel, bowl and play bingo or pinochle with her friends. She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Jimmy, Yvonne and Janelle; and grandsons, Thomas and Justin. She is survived by her children, Robert (Vonnie), Melonie (Richard) Wilson, and Darrin; grandchildren, Jesse, Mandi, Crista, Kayly, and Austin; 16 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren. There will be a celebration of Darla's life this spring.