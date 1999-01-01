Daphne Jeanne Honn 1943 - 2021

Daphne Jeanne Honn was born in 1943 to John and Betty Honn in Santa Paula, California, and grew up in McMinnville, Oregon, after the death of her father. She graduated from McMinnville High School in 1961, and the University of Alaska in 1965. That same year she married Terry McClean, and they brought up their sons, Patrick and Andrew, in Fairbanks. She was a school librarian in North Pole and later in Seward, Alaska.

Daphne was preceded in death by her son, Patrick, in 2020. She is survived by her son, Andrew; her sister, Penny Worrell (Tom); and many nieces and nephews.