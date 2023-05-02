Daniel Jay Mealue Sr. 1956 - 2024

Daniel Jay Mealue Sr. was born February 17, 1956, in Crescent City, California, and passed away at home August 27, 2024. He moved to Yamhill with his parents at a very young age. He attended schools in Yamhill, graduating high school in 1974. Dan worked for Rex Mobile Homes and Liberty Homes after high school. He started his own landscaping business 40 years ago. Dan installed the original four baseball fields at Joe Dancer Park, which are now known as Dan Homeres Baseball Fields. Dan coached his son Danny in youth baseball and basketball. He was active in the McMinnville JCs and McMinnville Fire Department, where in 1986 he was named Fire Man of the Year, and President of the Volunteer Fire Department during that time. He picked up the game of golf at the age of 50, and enjoyed playing it with family and friends. He restored old cars for a hobby.

Dan enjoyed being a Dad and "Pops." He loved watching his granddaughter, Lexi, and grandsons, Jaxson and Brody, competing in sports or any other activities they were involved in.

He will be missed by family and many friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Love you, "Pops."