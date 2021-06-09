Dan E. Countryman 1941 - 2021

Dan E. Countryman, 79, passed away peacefully June 9, 2021, in his home. Born in 1941, Dan grew up in California and Oregon. He attended Willamette University, graduating in 1964. He and his wife Linda were married in 1966. For more than 40 years he made his home in McMinnville, Oregon. Dan is survived by his wife, Linda D. Countryman; his two sons, John and Robert Countryman. and their families. He was the proud grandparent of seven grandchildren. Besides for his family, Dan will be remembered most for his passion for rare plants and the beautiful gardens he and his wife created around their homes.

The family will be remembering Dan in private; no formal services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Association at www.cancer.org, or simply share Dan’s love of gardening by finding a beautiful plant for your yard and take joy in its care and growth.