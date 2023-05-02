Dale McKinney 1933 - 2024

Dale McKinney passed away December 2, 2024, with his family by his side, in the Willamette Valley Medical Center.

Dale was born March 8, 1933, to Charles and Marcella McKinney in Amery, Wisconsin. He was the youngest of five brothers. At the age of 11, he moved with his family to Yamhill, Oregon. Following the death of his father, he and his mother moved to McMinnville, Oregon.

Dale graduated from McMinnville High School in 1952, and then went to work at Motor Equipment Company for several years. It was always his desire to volunteer in his community, so he signed up as a volunteer for the McMinnville Fire Department, where he later became a full-time paid firefighter and EMT. After many years of service, he retired in 1994.

Dale was married to Jean Granger in 1953, and together they had three children, Lynne, Lisa and Todd. In 2003, he married Rosalie Potter and welcomed two stepchildren, Rita and Michael.

Dale was a life member of the B.P.O.E Lodge of McMinnville, where he served as Exalter Ruler in 1984/1985. He was a member of the Walnut City Kiwanis Club, serving as president in 2009/2010. He was a docent at the Evergreen Aviation Museum from the opening of the museum, and just recently retired. He was a member of the Michelbook Country Club, as well as the McMinnville Cooperative Ministries Church.

He is survived by his wife, Rosalie McKinney; daughters, Lynne Wiser (John), and Lisa McKinney (Jerry); stepdaughter, Rita Wolff; and stepson, Michel England (Robbyn). He had a total of nine grandchildren; and 29 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; his infant daughter, Pamela Jean; and his son, Todd McKinney.

There will be a Celebration of Life at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 4, 2025, at McMinnville CO-OP Ministries Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Casey Eye Institute, OHSU Foundation, P.O. Box 29017, Portland OR 97296.

