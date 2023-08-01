DA’s office dismisses sex abuse charges against Jacob Miller

The Yamhill County District Attorney’s Office has dismissed the original 10 sex-related charges against Jacob Leon Miller, 38, of McMinnville, according to a motion filed by assistant DA Holly Winter.

“Further investigation is being conducted and charges are expected to be refiled at a later time,” she noted on the motion for taking the action.

Miller is no longer lodged in jail. His bail was originally set at $350,000.

McMinnville Police alleged Miller sexually abused a minor male known to him over a 13-year period of time, according to court records.

He was arraigned Monday, July 24, on five counts each of first-degree sodomy, a Class A felony, and first-degree sexual abuse, a Class B felony.

Miller was scheduled to be arraigned on a grand jury indictment Monday, July 31, but that proceeding was canceled.