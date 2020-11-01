D. Patricia (Pat) (Westrom) Noble 1930 - 2020

D. Patricia “Pat” (Westrom) Noble was born in June of 1930 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. Pat was a twin and the only girl born to Noreen Faye (Welch) and Cecil Page Westrom. Her two brothers, Rodger and Richard of Klamath Falls, preceded her in death.

Pat spent most of her life in Olympia, Washington, moving back to her native Oregon in 2006. Pat passed away peacefully from natural causes in McMinnville, Oregon, surrounded by family members. Pat’s family includes her two children Linda (and Lyle) Baron, and Rick (and Cynthia) Noble; and her grandchildren and their families, Tyler (and Ashlynn ) Noble, Erin Noble, Josh Kaufman Mendenhall, Tami (and Trent) Wetherbee, and Beth (and Jeremy) Bishop; along with her great-grandchildren, Olivia Noble, and Keegan and Kerrigan Bishop. In addition, Pat had the joy of knowing that two more great-granddaughters are set to arrive in February of 2021 to Ashlynn and to Erin.

An avid Oregon State Beaver fan, no Thanksgiving was complete without at least one round of the OSU Beaver Fight Song. Pat considered herself an alumna, having been at OSU with her husband, Richard (Dick) Noble, while he obtained his undergraduate and master’s degree after he served in the Navy in WWII. Dick preceded her in death in 2013; although divorced, they remained friends to the end.

While Dick’s career took him all over the world, Pat’s profession was deemed by family members as the “Family C.E.O.” Pat was very involved with her community and local schools, as well as state government helping lobby on and for bills regarding Fisheries Private Aquaculture and hatcheries in Washington state. She was an avid football lover, GO HUSKIES (!), both pro and college, loved fishing, clamming, gardening, her cats and dogs, and was an amazing cook. Pat had sparkling blue eyes full of mischief and an endless sense of humor combined with an infectious laugh. A lover of a good Nordstrom anniversary sale, she was an amazing fashionista as well. Her outstanding and wonderful sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family and friends. And don’t worry, Mom, we’ll teach the next generation the OSU Fight Song!

Arrangements are with Macy & Son in McMinnville. The service will be held at 3:00 p.m. November 1, 2020. For those unable to attend in person, the service will be broadcast virtually.

For information on how to attend virtually, Rick will be broadcasting by way of Facebook; instructions and links will be provided by email and by text. To leave condolences, visit www.macyandson.com.