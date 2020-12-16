Cynthia Mae (Boatman) Tuom 1952 - 2020

Cynthia “Cindy” Mae (Boatman) Tuom, age 68, of Keizer, Oregon, passed away at her home surrounded by love on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. She could no longer fight her seven-year battle with cancer.

Born in Sebastopol, California, to Daniel M. and Florence J. Boatman, Cindy was born with a beautiful singing voice, a passion for music and a love and devotion for her family. As a young woman she helped raise her siblings on the family farm in Grants Pass, Oregon. This was the start of her becoming the matriarch of the family when her mother passed away at a young age. During her young adult life, Cindy turned to her love and passion for music and became the lead singer in her country music band she named “Country Sunshine."

After becoming a mother to her daughters, Cindy and Angela Nudo, her love and passion for music and singing became her love and passion for her girls. She never truly let go of her band “Country Sunshine," and would sing and play music for them, passing on a little bit of her gift back to her daughters.

Nearly 28 years ago, Cindy married “her love,” Gene Tuom. With him he brought son, Joseph Tuom, whom Cindy loved as her own. Gene and Cindy then became parents to their son Jessy Tuom, and raised the boys in the Salem-Keizer area. Cindy continued to devote herself to her family and her matriarchy.

Cindy and Gene both focused on solidifying the family and purchased a home in Keizer, Oregon, living there the last 27 years. The Tuom family home became the constant background for Cindy and Gene, as well as for their immediate and extended family. It is here that their four children could bring their 10 grandchildren and their one great-grandchild for all the family gatherings.

Still the matriarch to the Boatman family, Cindy’s doors were always open to her brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. In recent years, Gene and Cindy took in their nieces, Kathleen, Legacy, and Lori, giving them the same love they gave their own children.

Cindy had a soft spot for everyone and she never hesitated to share her heart and home with people. She always made sure her home was the “holiday hot-spot," with her huge dinners and the countless pies she would bake. No one went hungry or was alone, as she would welcome them all.

Cindy was a loving and devoted grandmother to her and Gene’s grandchildren, Collin, Brandon, Ben, Emma, Piper, Landon, Nevaeh, Jayden, Kendryk and Trinity; and their one great-granddaughter, Emalynn.

Cindy is survived by her husband, Gene Tuom; her daughters, Cindy Nudo and Angela Nudo-Shrabel; and her sons, Joe Tuom and Jessy Tuom. She is also survived by brothers, Phil, Dean, Clay, Al and Ray; and sister, Lori; as well as step-siblings, Maebelle, Loralee, Jackie, Shannon and Garland.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Daniel and Florence; sisters, Twyla and Vicky; and her grandson, Brandon.

She was interred at Green Crest Cemetery in Sheridan, Oregon.

