Cynthia L. Nisly 1963 - 2025

Cynthia "Cindy" Louise Nisly, 61, of McMinnville, Oregon, passed away January 9, 2025, at OHSU. Born September 21, 1963, in Salem, Oregon, to Dan and Louise (Reschly) Nisly, Cindy lived a life filled with love, compassion, and dedication to others.



Her passion for helping people led her to a fulfilling career as a counselor, where she made a lasting impact on many lives.



Cindy found her greatest joy in cooking, entertaining, and spending time with family and friends. Above all, she had a deep love for children, always taking the time to listen to them and play at their level, creating cherished memories that will endure.



Cindy is survived by her brother, Keith Nisly of Iowa City, Iowa; as well as many aunts; uncles; and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents.



Cindy’s kindness, passion, and unwavering love for others will be deeply missed, but the impact she made on the lives around her will never be forgotten.