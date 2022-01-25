Curran Charles Howard 1948 - 2022

Curran Charles Howard was born January 13, 1948, in Oakland, California. He passed peacefully on January 25, 2022, with his brother and niece by his side. He was the second child of Paul and Myrtle Alice (Iseman) Howard.

Curran received his diploma from Linfield and his draft notice the same day. After serving for 15 months as a combat medic in Vietnam, he returned home and started a career working in the auto industry working for Jeep, Isuzu, Mazda and finally as the regional sales manager for KIA U.S.A.

Curran enjoyed watching sports and visiting with friends. He loved skiing and traveling, having visited every continent except Antartica. Some of his favorite trips included going to Machu Picchu and a cruise to Greece and Egypt with his nephew.

He was preceded in death by both parents and a sister. He is survived by brothers, Steve and Tim; nephew, Adam (Julia); niece, Pam (Sierra); great-nephew, Cayd; and almost great-nephew, Steve.

At Curran’s request, there will be a gathering to toast Curran at 1 p.m. Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Golden Valley Brew Pub. There will be no service. To leave online condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com