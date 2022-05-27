Crystal Leota Sears 1952-2022

Crystal Leota Sears was born April 14, 1952, to Charles and Mildred Nichols in Yakima, Washington. She grew up with two older brothers and a sister.

At age 29, she gave birth to her long-awaited son, Kory. She was dedicated to Kory and spent his young years as his sole caregiver. In 1985, after many first dates together, she decided to make Rob her guy. In 1988, they packed up and moved to Oregon where Crystal became a classroom mom and chauffeur to Kory and his friends. She eventually opened the Crystal Bead, a boutique bead shop in downtown McMinnville. She was a master crafter. She could make anything you could imagine and was always making hemp bracelets and necklaces for her family.

Crystal also loved the outdoors, where she could go camping and fishing. She eventually sold the Crystal Bead so she could enjoy the outdoors more often and start wrangling her grandsons.

Crystal was also known for her zest for life. She was sassy and feisty and loved being with her friends and family.

Crystal leaves behind her husband, Rob; her son, Kory, and Kory’s wife, Lacy; and five grandsons, Kainan, Hunter, Kyler, Kolby and Huck. She also leaves behind her beloved blue heeler, Lola. She leaves us with her love of the outdoors, fishing, and all things crafty. Her family and friends have so many special memories they will cherish forever.

