Crowd packs council to demand action on homeless
Comments
Tuvey
Apparently what this will take is the business owners moving to a better city where they can do business without being threatened or having customers walk through urine soaked walls and trash. What will the council do when there are more empty buildings on 3rd street than open businesses? How long do you think the business owners will put up with what they are perceiving as tolerance for homeless behavior? People generally keep to the status quo until it becomes more uncomfortable than they can tolerate. Who will become more uncomfortable first?
Lulu
Yet another stalemate. This intolerable situation worsens daily. Trying to drop off a payment at Water & Light feels like running the gauntlet.
And the RVs and trash and filth and menacing attitude grow as relentlessly as a tumor.