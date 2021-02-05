Crews respond to rural Amity structure fire

Fire crews from multiple agencies responded about 9:15 a.m. Friday to a fully-involved commercial structure fire in the 16000 block of Southeast Walnut Hill Road in rural Amity.

The blaze was quickly upgraded to a second alarm response.

There are four structures and three were reported to be "actively involved," according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic. It was confirmed there was no one inside any of the structures.

What sounded like "small ammunition explosions" could be heard, according to an arriving firefighter.

Walnut Hill Road is closed.