Crashes close highways 18 and 47

Update, 6:45 p.m.: Highway 18 is now open., but Highway 47 remains closed north of Yamhill.

Highway 18 at Booth Bend Road in McMinnville, and Highway 47 at Cove Orchard Road north are both closed.

A crash on Highway 18 at Booth Bend Road reported at 5 p.m., involves two or three vehicles and has blocked all traffic lanes. Avoid the area if possible, and expect delays.

A single vehicle crash on Highway 47 north of Cove Orchard that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. has also closed the highway. Avoid the area.