Crash kills McMinnville 4-year-old

A 4-year-old McMinnville girl was killed Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 18 Newberg-Dundee Bypass.

The crash was reported about 5:30 a.m. and the Oregon State Police gave this account:

Erika Jaklen Sanchez Arias, 22, of Dayton, was driving a Nissan Kick westbound when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a Toyota Corolla operated by Amy Lynn Shelburne, 34, of McMinnville.

The 4-year-old, who was not identified, was a passenger in the vehicle driven by Shelburne.

The two drivers and the girl were transported by air and ground ambulance to the Oregon Health & Science University Hospital in Portland. The 4-year-old died at the hospital. Arias and Shelburne sustained critical injuries, according to OSP.

The crash remains under investigation but alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor, OSP said.