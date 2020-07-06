Crash enables police to solve two Newberg stolen vehicle cases

Kristin Begue Randy Cooper

A Sunday morning crash enabled Newberg-Dundee police to solve two stolen vehicle cases.

Officers responded to a report of a suspect that had just stolen a Toyota Land Cruiser. Officers located the vehicle driving through town. The suspect, identified as Randy Lee Cooper, 27, of Portland, attempted to elude police and crashed the vehicle into an occupied Buck Regal in the area of East College and Franklin streets.

When Cooper was taken into custody officers learned the Buick had been stolen three weeks earlier. It was being driven by Kristin Nicole Begue, 25, of Newberg.

Cooper was charged with one count each of third-degree assault, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, in addition to other related crimes. Begue was charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Neither is in custody.