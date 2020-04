Crash closes Highway 47

A two-vehicle injury crash south of Carlton closed Highway 47 at Pekkola Road shortly before 7:45 a.m. Monday.

The highway is shut down because of a "substantial debris field all over the highway," according to a first responder. One of the vehicles went into a ditch.

The crash involved a tractor-trailer rig and a minvan, according to Yamhill Communications Agency radio traffic.