Crash closes Highway 18 near Dayton for several hours; now reopen

Highway 18 near Dayton has reopened after being closed by a crash for several hours.

The morning wreck led the highway to be closed between 99W and the Dayton junction because of a crash at Milepost 52.

ODOT advised McMinnville drivers to use Highway 99W through Lafayette if they were heading toward Newberg..

Look for more information about the crash in the Monday News-Register.