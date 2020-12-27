Craig Timmothy Anderson 1963 - 2020

Tim passed away with his soulmate, Jan Lawrence, and his two sons, Brian and Daniel, by his side. He was born December 27, 1963, in Corvallis, Oregon, to Gayle Anderson and Leanne. The youngest of three children, he grew up in the McMinnville area, and attended Dayton schools. His fun and loving personality attracted everyone, making him no stranger to any lives he passed, always putting others first. Others' happiness was a priority to him. He worked as a welder for many years, and was on a pool league, which he enjoyed. His main joy was spending time with his love, Jan, his boys, Daniel and Brian, his grandchildren, and tinkering in his garage. He was preceded in death by his mother, Leanne, and sister, Carrie. Tim is survived by his fiancée, Jan; his father, Gayle (Billie June); daughters, Crystal (Stephen) Manilla, and Anjuli (Luis) Zwan Gutierrez; sons, Daniel (Ashley) Anderson, and Brian (Bailey) Anderson, brother, Curtis; step-daughters, Kristina (Josh) Shields, and Ivy Heading; and 16 grandchildren.

A celebration gathering will be held on his birthday at 2:00 p.m. December 27, 2020. Please contact a family member or friend for location.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to cover unforeseen medical costs.