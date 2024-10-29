October 29, 2024 Tweet

Court Records: Oct. 28, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

Capital One vs. Zachary W. Harper, Carlton: Seeks $3,373.22 allegedly owed.

Portfolio Recovery Associates vs. Lisa Bliss, McMinnville: Renewal of $861.15 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Samantha Louise Crabtree and Steven Crabtree: Seeks $3,167.09 allegedly owed.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Amber Luttrell: Seeks $2,040.49 allegedly owed.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Sheila Morales: Seeks $5,535.09 allegedly owed.

Capital One vs. Jessica L. Cartier, Newberg: Seeks $2,029.69 allegedly owed.

U.S. Bank National Association vs. Jerrell C. Kiess, McMinnville: Seeks $10,663.14 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Noa Roma, McMinnville: Granted $10,248.45 judgment.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Kristina White, Newberg: Granted $14,768.67 judgment.

Bank of America vs Shawn Brent Lafountain, Amity: Granted $2,544.27 judgment.

Citibank vs. Brooke Croslin, Lafayette: Granted $4,153.84 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Yokasta Bonilla, Newberg: Granted $1,197.04 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Chris Motley, McMinnville: Granted $2,194.52 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Brian Gromowsky, Dayton: Judgment of $3,175.15 granted.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Amanda Jean Gallegos, Canby: Given one day jail, and fined $500 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Christopher Robert Cosgrove, Amity: Given 10 days jail and 18 months probation by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of second-degree burglary; ordered to pay $160.73 in restitution.

Jose Noel Rodriguez Villalobos, Willamina: Given 14 days jail and 24 months extended probation by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on a probation violation (driving under the influence); fined $1,000.

Brandon Adam Murphy, Sheridan: Given 45 days jail by Judge Jennifer Chapman on probation violations (driving under the influence and unlawful possession of schedule II controlled substance - fentanyl).

Jasmine Villa, Dayton: Given 96 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Cynthia Easterday on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Nicholas Edward Murray, Dallas: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Scott Wayne Smith, Sheridan: Given 80 hours community service, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence.

Juan Valencia Aguilera, Dayton: Given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence; given 40 hours community service on a conviction of recklessly endangering another person.

Corey James Waterbury, McMinnville: Sentence amended (driving under the influence); given 80 hours community service, 18 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and fined $1,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman.

Colby Ryan Phillips, McMinnville: Given 90 days jail, 24 months probation, driver’s license permanently revoked and fined $2,000 by Judge Jennifer Chapman on a conviction of driving under the influence.

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Alexandra Rain Taylor and Michael Colin-Ray Dayton.

Scottie Roy Stroud and Kailey Marie Conner.

Rachel Christine Saxton and Tyler McKenzie Giard.

Reagan Danaye Vaughan and Francisco Morales Quiroz.

Kimberly Dawn Rose and Douglas Steven Rose.

Cameron Jamie Reuter and Tyler William Sitton.

Melissa Rae Ronje and David Reynaldo Adair.

Alicia Catherine Kuzmenko and Matthew James Stephens.

Jennifer Gonzales-Olivera and Thaine Perez.

Hayley Lynne Hardwick and Michael John Samerdyke.

Brittney Stephanie Witmer and Alexander John Garside.

Adrianna Elizabeth Powell and Samuel James Toohey.

Brigitte Anna Maria Duncan and Arthur Arnold Lutz.

Christina Anne Henderson and Dusty Allen Sandhagen.

Ryan Scott Peters and Montana Leigh Aiello.

Daniel Josiah Major and Hailey Faith Clarizio.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Jessica Lee Dunnam, McMinnville, and Brett Eric Dunnam, Portland.

Katierose Dickerson, Lafayette, and John Paul Dickerson, Astoria.

Douglas John Moehlmann, Vancouver, Washington, and Lori Ann Moehlmann, McMinnville.

PROBATE FILINGS

Diane Jeri Wilson: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Kathryn Ellis, personal representative.

Mark Kramrath Simmons: Simple estate closed; Sarrah Simmons, affiant.

Ray Donald Waldrop: Will admitted to probate: Roxanne Nelson, Pamela D. Waldrop and Sherry L. Wilson, personal representatives.

Cooper D. Erickson: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Dennis R. Erickson Jr., personal representative.

Virgil Eugene Wray: Simple estate closed; Cathy D. Collins, affiant.

Zakary R. Nasby: Simple estate closed; Frank R. Nasby, affiant.

Christopher Michael Cawley: Will admitted to probate; Dawn Cherlyn Anderson-Cawley, personal representative.

Diane Karin Kliese: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Cody M. Kliese-Hartzog, personal representative.

Jerald D. Tackett: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Thomas S. Tackett, personal representative.

Richard Mason Meservey: Simple estate closed; Juli Mills, affiant.

Thomas Archa Kieffer: Simple estates closed; Christopher Alan Wilson, affiant.