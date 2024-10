October 21, 2024 Tweet

Court Records: Oct. 21, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

LVNV Funding vs. Jose E. Reyes, McMinnville: Granted $6,082.77 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Sarah Helgerson, McMinnville: Granted $2,657.59 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Dan J. Gomes, McMinnville: Granted $3,319.59 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Mayra Leal, McMinnville: Granted $1,097.21 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Crisanto Velazquez, McMinnville: Granted $904.76 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Terry Moore, Dundee: Granted $8,284.03 judgment.

Valley Credit Service vs. James D. McGuffey, McMinnville: Renewal of $8,251.38 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Katie Bowers, Carlton: Granted $1,250.56 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Sterling Campbell, McMinnville: Granted $3,417.84 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. McKenna Mires, Hillsboro: Granted $2,534.29 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Brian Gromowsky, Dayton: Granted $3,175.15 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Jack Her, Yamhill: Granted $4,564.27 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Timothy Norton, Dayton: Granted $8,731.58 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Linda O’Neil, Willamina: Granted $1,426.97 judgment.

Asset Recovery Group vs. Breeanna Lindsey, Newberg: Granted $3,564.67 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Kerissa Tuck, McMinnville: Granted $4,132.07 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Jay Davis, McMinnville: Granted $1,038.73 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Benjamin Burgess, Sheridan: Granted $910.66 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Michael A. Farmen, Willamina: Granted $6,861.06 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Ivan Garcia-Picasso: Granted $8,133.79 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Heather Hill, Newberg: Granted $3,863.70 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Armando Hernandez, McMinnville: Granted $909.19 judgment.

Midland Credit Management vs. Nicole Durig: Granted $25,793.69 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Daizy Waldron, McMinnville: Granted $1,998.43 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Lawrence Vawter. Carlton: Granted $848.12 judgment.

LVNV Funding vs. Jerry Lyon, Sheridan: Granted $898.40 judgment.

Velocity Investments vs. Angela Vidal, McMinnville: Seeks $4,204.99 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Anna Lambert, McMinnville: Seeks $1,062.94 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Anna Lambert, McMinnville: Seeks $1,181.22 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Bryan A. Epley, Dayton: Seeks $1,312.79 allegedly owed.

UHG 1 LLC vs. Christhina Ahmanromano, Newberg: Seeks $2,636.97 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Jon Iachance, Sheridan: Seeks $1,689.06 allegedly owed.

UHG 1 LLC vs. Taylor Corder, Newberg: Seeks $1,481.98 allegedly owed.

UHG 1 LLC vs. Juan Cisneros, Newberg: Seeks $4,259.91 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management vs. Charissa E. Humlie, McMinnville: Seeks $1,132.73 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Melissa Owings, McMinnville: Seeks $1,947.74 allegedly owed.

Absolute Resolutions Investments vs. Fernando Carranza, McMinnville: Seeks $1,335.07 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments vs. Angela Vidal, McMinnville: Seeks $2,248.30 allegedly owed.

Jefferson Capital Investments vs. Ashley Graber, Lafayette: Seeks $1,304.97 allegedly owed.

Association of Unit Owners of Vineyard Valley Condominiums vs. Jennifer McDonald, Newberg: Alleges nonpayment of common assessments; seeks $3,696.72 in damages.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Carter Robert Smith. Newberg: Given 10 days jail, 24 months probation and one-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Ladd Wiles on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $2,000.

Carter Robert Smith, Newberg: Given 30 days jail, 24 months probation and three-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Ladd Wiles on a second conviction of driving under the influence; fined $2,000.

Logain Talmon Richert, Dallas: Diversion terminated; given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation and three-year driver’s license suspension by Judge Cynthia Kaufman Noble on a conviction of driving under the influence; fined $1,500.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Margaret Elizabeth Wilson, Newberg, and Leon Albert Wilson, Klamath Falls.

PROBATE FILINGS

Elisabeth Ann Hemingway: Simple estate closed; Sara Duncan, affiant.

Leroy Walter Morton: Simple estate closed; Kelly Kammerer, affiant.

Norma Jean Burroughs: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Barbara Kay Robbins, personal representative.

Glen Alexander Hergert: Simple estate closed; Martha J. Hergert, affiant.