December 2, 2024 Tweet

Court Records: Dec. 2, 2024

CIVIL FILINGS

Synchrony Bank vs. John McCarthy, Newberg: Seeks $2,434.64 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Donna Follett, Sheridan: Seeks $2,862.26 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Abigail Killion, Newberg: Seeks $1,958.60 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. David Patrick Milton, Newberg: Seeks $12,087.39 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Nidia A. Guardado Wheeler, McMinnville: Seeks $1,856.59 allegedly owed.

Creditors Collection Service, Inc. vs. Andrea M. D. Marlin, McMinnville: $1,096.25 judgment renewed.

Atlas Financial Services vs. Cindi Dawn Smith, McMinnville: Granted $2,325.36 judgment.

Metropolitan Agencies, Inc. vs. Susan Wilhoit, Newberg: Granted $978.11 judgment.

Cashco Financial Services, Inc vs. Kevin Kendall, McMinnville: Granted $5,504.23 judgment.

Creditors Collection Service, Inc. vs. Justin Alan Hubbard, Amity: $779.91 judgment renewed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Joseph Munger, Lafayette: Seeks $8,074.31 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Laura Mason, Newberg: Seeks $5,092.92 allegedly owed.

VP Mars Trust vs. Kristi Cote, Newberg: Seeks $18.875.87 allegedly owed.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Kati Zoucha, Newberg: Seeks $2,610.59 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Claudia J. Sanchez, McMinnville: Seeks $5,180.53 allegedly owed.

Resurgent Receivables LLC vs. Ajchara Srichandra, Yamhill: Seeks $997.28 allegedly owed.

Jo and Dwayne Aebischer vs. Todd Steindorf: Granted $38,000.00 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Melissa Fischer, Sheridan: Granted $1,656.23 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Jessica Schaan, Sheridan: Granted $2,053.39 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Matt Sherrick, Dundee: Granted $1,614.40 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Phillip R. Jackson, Dayton: Granted $5,943.72 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Bryan A. Epley, Dayton: Granted $1,544.74 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amanda K. Mulholland, Newberg: Granted $4,158.71 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Michael Miller, Lafayette: Granted $1,126.15 judgment.

Bank of America, N.A. vs. Kristina White, Newberg: Granted $5,806.91 judgment.

Ray Klein Inc. vs. Levi Cogswell, Newberg: Granted $503.64 judgment.

Ray Klein Inc. vs. Nathaniel Farmer, McMinnville: Granted $633.33 judgment.

Creditors Collection Service, Inc. vs. Sarah Catherine Service, McMinnville: Granted $670.46 judgment.

Cashco Financial Services, Inc vs. Jorge Duran Estrada, McMinnville: Granted $3,043.25 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Kristen Christensen: Seeks $3,533.02 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Paula S. Graham, McMinnville: Seeks $1,475.83 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Rachael Owens, Newberg: Seeks $1,110.38 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Taylore Donaldson, Amity: Seeks $1,003.13 allegedly owed.

Ray Klein Inc. vs. Christina Foster, Dayton: $660.87 judgment renewed.

Atlas Financial Services vs. Sam Macon, McMinnville: $787.19 judgment renewed.

Quick Collect, Inc. vs. Sabrina Harrington, Newberg: Granted $1,071.59 judgment.

Accounts Receivable, Inc. vs. Frank C. Anzalone, Sheridan: Seeks $33,913.18 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Matthew Robinson, Dayton: Seeks $3,430.42 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Madeleine C. Fletcher, Newberg: Seeks $3,179.69 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. James Peek, McMinnville: Seeks $16,111.04 allegedly owed.

Onemain Financial Group, LLC vs. Tanya M. Weaver, McMinnville: Seeks $12,536.09 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kathleen Villarreal, Dundee: Seeks $1,490.63 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Loretta Meneley, Sheridan: Seeks $6,672.63 allegedly owed.

Discover Bank vs. Sean J. Bolden, Newberg: Seeks $3,080.21 allegedly owed.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Elizabeth Saunders, Amity: Seeks $1,468.77 allegedly owed.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Angela Douglas, Sheridan: Seeks $1,179.77 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. vs. Christian M. Garcia, McMinnville: Seeks $17,543.52 allegedly owed.

Valley Credit Service Inc vs. Amber M. LaMar, Amity: $728.65 judgment renewed.

Association of Unit Owners of Vineyard Valley Condominiums vs. Todd Nelson, Cathlamet, Washington: Granted $18,737.90 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Jamie Gonzalez: Granted $3,083.13 judgment.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Charissa E Humlie, McMinnville: Granted $1,364.68 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Richard Walters, Yamhill: Granted $2,362.35 judgment.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Dustin Charles Komp, Forest Grove: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, five days jail and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Benjamin Joseph Poths, Battleground, Washington: Given two days jail and fined $1,000 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Tara Leigh Mystic, McMinnville: Fined $200 on a conviction of careless driving.

Lio William Kalani Mataafa, McMinnville: Given 24 months probation, 10 days jail and ordered to pay $562.00 in restitution on a conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle; given 20 days jail on a conviction of unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Anthony Vinton Lines, Dallas: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Cheyenne Summer Lund, McMinnville: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 36 months probation, 15 days jail and fined $1,000 on convictions of one count each of attempt to commit a Class B felony and driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Bryan William Pietz, Carlton: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Alexis Tadeo, Springfield: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Nicolas Velasco Velasco, Woodburn: Given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 72 hours jail and fined $1,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Austin Daniel Ray Grothe, Gaston: Fined $1,000 on a conviction of criminal driving while suspended or revoked.

Jerry Lee Lott, McMinnville: Diversion terminated; given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and fined $2,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Chase Michael Steven Crawford, Newberg: Diversion terminated; given one-year driver’s license suspension, 24 months probation, 80 hours community service and fined $2,000 on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Alanna Irene Lovell, Sheridan: Given 30 days jail on a probation violation (unlawful possession of methamphetamine).

Slatin Dane Tweedle, McMinnville: Probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

MARRIAGE LICENSES

Kealani Elizabeth Baldwin and Parker Ehren Zwetsloot.

Caitlyn Samantha Foss and Adam Eugene Schwarz.

William Frank Mattila and Marylou G Walker.

Phillip Cody Mines and Misty Manette Kruger.

Tyler Christensen and Litzy Jasmin Martinez Lopez.

Samantha Marie Weymouth and Kyle Joseph Rarick.

Kohl Reinier Goedhart Humphrey and Vanessa Irina Matveyev.

Michelle Dawn Gum and Josiah Daniel Campbell.

Audrey Lynne Palmer and Samuel Vaughn Simper.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Melissa Christine Von, Yamhill, and Ryan Anthony Von, McMinnville

Kellie Wilton Estrada, Yamhill, and Ambrosio Estrada, Yamhill

Joshua Gerardo Ceras, McMinnville, and Natalia Furlong, Oak Harbor, Washington

Calixto Enrique Velazquez, Lafayette, and Hannah Denali Velazquez, Asahikawa, Hokkaido, Japan

PROBATE FILINGS

James P. Jensen: Simple estate closed; Craig L. Jensen, affiant

Yosef Rotman: Simple estate closed; Daniel Ayzenberg, affiant

Patsy Novella Whittemore: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Lisa McCune, administrator

Hilda Rosenast: Simple estate closed; Elisabeth F. Rosenast, affiant

Josef W. Rosenast: Simple estate closed; Elisabeth F. Rosenast, affiant