Court Records 060925

CIVIL FILINGS

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Paul A Bonds, McMinnville: Granted $2,847.54 judgment.

N.A. JPMorgan Chase Bank vs. Colleen Prouty, McMinnville: Granted $5,896.50 judgment.

Jefferson Capital Systems LLC vs. Leeta Van Holten, McMinnville: Granted $2,868.90 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Amber M. Rozcicha, Dundee: Granted $2,159.29 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sergio I. Gudino, McMinnville: Granted $3,330.81 judgment.

Cogdall Construction Co. vs. KBM Construction LLC and Kris Brian Mikkelborg, McMinnville: Granted $8,281.76 judgment.

Discover Bank vs. Evan Byers, Sheridan: Granted $19,534.88 judgment.

Financial Assistance, Inc. vs. Linda A. Hanson: Granted $15,553.31 judgment.

CKS Prime Investments, LLC vs. James L Goodbaudy: Granted $2,579.99 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Amy A. Herriges: Granted $5,436.65 judgment.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. vs. Christina A. Crawford: Granted $7,292.54 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Mckenzie Wridge: Granted $9,798.78 judgment.

First Technology Federal Credit Union vs. Karen M. Skaale: Granted $24,134.65 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Natasha D. Edie: Granted $9,928.24 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sharon H. Boekhoff: Granted $5,838.18 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Sarah M. Hoey: Granted $13,504.46 judgment.

Bank Of America, N.A. vs. Richell L. Abon: Granted $3,360.86 and $8,200.95 judgments.

Discover Bank vs. Justina Kambra: Granted $2,974.47 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Justin Vuylsteke: Granted $7,846.32 judgment.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Andy Nita: Granted $5,067.63 judgment.

N.A. Capital One vs. Rune A. Havisham: Granted $3,572.55 judgment.

Velocity Investments, LLC vs. Kristina White: Granted $6,112.31 judgment.

LVNV Funding LLC vs. Dana Frison: Seeks $964.06 allegedly owed.

Progressive Universal Insurance Company vs. Alpha Property and Casualty Insurance: Seeks insurance reimbursement of $3,355.31 following 2023 motor vehicle accident.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Kimberley L. Duder: Seeks $3,166.62 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Zulema I. Salazar: Seeks $1,750.44 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Sheila Horsfall: Seeks $2,479.27 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Zachery Thompson: Seeks $2,671.83 allegedly owed.

TD Bank USA, N.A. vs. Shawna J. Werkheiser: Seeks $3,261.97 allegedly owed.

Synchrony Bank vs. Sarah T. Ramirez: Seeks $4,691.18 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Abbey Flagg: Seeks $2,470.49 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Ryon Johnson: Seeks $9,908.26 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Faleata Mika: Seeks $3,094.52 allegedly owed.

Capital One, N.A. vs. Ariana F. Snow: Seeks $8,530.22 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Annette Maldonado, McMinnville: Seeks $2,333.03 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc vs. Jesus Gudino: Seeks $2,213.60 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. Jacklyn Smith: Seeks $4,586.59 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management Inc. vs. April M. White: Seeks $19,057.70 allegedly owed.

Wells Fargo Bank N.A. vs. Perry McMillan, McMinnville: Seeks $10,031.84 allegedly owed.

Holly Elliott vs. Progressive Universal Insurance Company: Alleges breach of contract and negligence; seeks $283,032 in damages.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Luka L. Waggoner-Bryant: Seeks $2,683.95 allegedly owed.

Travelers Personal Insurance Company vs. Greenworks North America, LLC, and Lowe’s Home Centers, LLC: Alleges that failure of a lithium mower battery caused 2023 residential fire; seeks $344,113 in damages.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Ricki Wright: Seeks $1,230.42 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Kelly Jackson: Seeks $2,335.77 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Amy A. Herriges: Seeks $5,576.39 allegedly owed.

Carlton Hub LLC vs. Kimberly Lanyon: Seeks to establish right of access in property dispute.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Apollo Soria: Seeks $4,640.55 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Courtney Owens: Seeks $1,359.81 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc. vs. Timothy A. Greenlaw: Seeks $1,171.65 allegedly owed.

Midland Credit Management, Inc vs. Ivonne Brambila: Seeks $2,902.83 allegedly owed.

Raymond Kulback vs. RB&R Contractors, Inc., and Melissa Foster: Alleges breach of contract and wages claim in purchase of business; seeks $58,057.65 judgment.

CRIMINAL PROCEEDINGS

Breanna Lynn Butler, Independence: Probation revoked; given 45 days jail on a probation violation (driving under the influence of intoxicants).

Michael Scott Loranger, Sherwood: Probation revoked; given five days jail on a probation violation (reckless driving).

Alvaro Amador Montes, Portland: Diversion terminated; given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Carrie Ann Abel, Tualatin: Fined $440 on a violation for failure to appear on a criminal citation.

Nicole Ann Sharp, Umatilla: Diversion terminated; given 48 hours jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Heriberto Almonte Terry, Silver Lake, Washington: Given 40 hours community service, 18 months probation and ordered to pay $100 in restitution on a conviction of harassment.

Christopher Hulse, Carlton: Given five days jail, 10 days work crew, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jessy James Gehrke, Willamina: Given 12 months probation, 90-day driver’s license suspension and ordered to pay $18,723.57 in restitution on a conviction of reckless driving.

Raul Cerda Castro, McMinnville: Given 15 days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $1,500 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Jorge Navarro Ramirez, Dallas: Given 10 days jail, 24 months probation, one-year driver’s license suspension and a $2,000 fine on a conviction of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

DIVORCES GRANTED

Meghan Victoria Thurston, McMinnville, and David Robert Thurston, McMinnville.

Derek Yang, Newberg, and Jessica Lynn Knowlton, Irmo, South Carolina.

Jim Donald Fettig, Newberg, and Summer Lynn Hulstine, Wilsonville.

Deana Kay Watkins, Newberg, and Cody Neil Pierce, Newberg.

Carrie Lynn, Newberg, and Bruce Andrew Lukens, Newberg.

Aaron Dean Delong, Sherwood, and Linda Sarah DeLong, Dundee.

Cherise Genae Harris, Newberg, and Joseph Craig Harris, McMinnville.

Benjamin Grandon MacFarland, McMinnville, and Elizabeth Anna MacFarland, Dayton.

Alejandra Acosta Valdez, McMinnville, and Julio Cesar Valdez Tena, Cornelius.

PROBATE FILINGS

Mark Alan Mathews: Will admitted to probate; Clarke S. Ellingson, personal representative.

Jose Kenneth Trevino III: Will admitted to probate; Maria C. Trevino-Jungers, personal representative.

Judith Ann Pullen: Will admitted to probate; Amanda Renee Zimmerman, personal representative.

Woodhull Thorton Lemman: Simple estate closed; Paul M. Lemman and Phillip M. Lemman, affiants.

Deanna L. Piazza: Will admitted to probate; Mark W. Smith, personal representative.

Randon Graves: Intestate estate admitted to probate; Ashley Haymowicz and Alison Ocampo, personal representatives.

Twila A. Reid: Will admitted to probate; Nila Diane Goodman, personal representative.

Oleta Janell Gibbens: Will admitted to probate; Shannon Lee Marek, personal representative.