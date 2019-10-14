County to hold second reading of expansion referral

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
Sponge
Commissioners should reject this referral, and create a Home Rule Charter Committee, instead. Since we now have a County Administrator, there is no way to justify this kind of expense. If the policy decision-making function of the board has become too complex for just three people, we could expand the board to five, but make them volunteers provided with a monthly stipend, similar to Clatsop County. The Clackamas County model, which the proponents have championed, is a fiscal nightmare. Reject this proposal, and start over by looking at Home Rule. It would save hundreds of thousands of dollars, and create a more open and accessible process.