County sees big jump in COVID-19 cases

There were 45 new cases of COVID-19 in Yamhill County reported on Saturday according to the Oregon Health Authority -- a massive jump from the 10 to 13 cases per day the county has been seeing, and nearly double it's record number of 24 in one day, reported on Oct. 23.

The increase brings the county to 1,148 cases of the disease. There have been 15 deaths in the county.

It came on a day the state also saw yet another record-setting day, with 988 new cases. The state's previous one-day record was 805, reported on Nov. 5.

Cases of the novel coronavirus have been spiking in Oregon, and on Friday, Governor Kate Brown announced a two-week "pause" in social gatherings for five counties, in an effort to keep the disease from spiraling out of control. Brown warned that more restrictions may follow, if transmission rates continue to increase. Yamhill County was not one of the five counties, but neighboring Marion County is, and Washington County to the north is on the watch list of counties that may be added in coming days.

Yamhill County Public Health does not update its COVID-19 count on the weekends.