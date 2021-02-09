County's 60th COVID death is state's 2,000th

A 90-year-old Yamhill County woman was reported as Oregon’s 2,000th COVID-19 fatality on Friday. The woman tested positive Feb. 1 and died the next day in her residence, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

There have now been 60 deaths in the county from the disease after six were reported last week. The county reported Monday 50 new cases from the weekend, bringing the total to 3,569 cases.

The county is starting to give vaccinations to some independent living facility residents age 80 and over, according to HHS Director Lindsey Manfrin.

Vaccine clinics are scheduled this week for two facilities, Manfrin said, and the department “will continue to do this as the eligible age group widens and we have doses available.”

Manfrin said the county is not involved with a federal program that’s been delegated responsibility to visit and vaccinate residents of nursing homes, foster homes and other facilities. She said the county is checking in with those facilities “to make sure their needs are being met,” and that the state shares with HHS its lists for when those facilities are scheduled for vaccinations.

Yamhill County has now vaccinated 8,684 people, according to the Oregon Health Authority, out of the county’s population of 108,061.

County Commissioner Casey Kulla reported on his Facebook page Sunday the county is scheduled to receive 1,000 new doses of vaccine this week, for first doses.

Childcare providers, preschool and early learning staff and staff from kindergarten through high school are currently being vaccinated. The county is also still trying to finish administering vaccinations to people who are healthcare providers or residents or staff of adult care homes; parents and foster parents of medically fragile children, and in-home caregivers of medically-fragile adults, and first responders.

People 80 and older are now eligible for vaccine as well, and Kulla said they should begin receiving phone calls from their doctors about scheduling an appointment.

Previously, HHS announced vaccine eligibility dates of Feb. 8 for adults 80 and older, Feb. 15 for age 75 and older, Feb. 22 for age 70 and older, and March 1 for 65 and older, all dependent on vaccine availability.

People with questions about availability may call their doctors, or check with the county, by calling 503-434-7525, or sending an e-mail to covid@co.yamhill.or.us.

The county is asking residents to continue practicing safety precautions, including wearing a mask outside the home, keeping a minimum of six feet distance from others, washing hands frequently and maintaining small social circles.

The U.K. variant, which is believed to be significantly more transmissible, is spreading rapidly throughout the United States, and experts worry it may be more deadly. It has been found in Yamhill County.

Oregon has seen 2,023 deaths from COVID-19, as of Sunday, while nationwide, deaths have reached 463,647, according to John Hopkins University; more Americans than died in World War II.

As of Sunday, the state had seen 147,122 cases.