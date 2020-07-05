County reports 8 new COVID-19 cases; state passes 10,000 mark

[Updated at 12:25 p.m. to CORRECT county total to 139 and again at 1 p.m. with state report]

Yamhill County reported eight new COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its total to 139 since its last update on Thursday.

The federal prison at Sheridan reported its first case of COVID-19 on Monday.

Statewide, the Oregon Health Authority reported 168 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 today, bringing the state total to 10,395. OHA reported 301 new cases and two deaths on Sunday. The state's death toll is 215.

The two latest deaths were a 96-year-old woman in Lincoln County and a 70-year-old man in Marion County. Both had underlying medical conditions.