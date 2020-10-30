County opens COVID relief grant for businesses, nonprofits, agencies

Yamhill County is offering grants to businesses and nonprofit organizations that support individuals and families "most affected by the emerging health, economic and social impacts of COVID-19."

The Yamhill County COVID-19 Response plus Recovery Grant Program is offering resources to help with community events, expansion of programs and services, capacity building and business recovery and adaptation.

Applications are due by Friday, Nov. 13. Forms are available through the Yamhill County grant portal, https://webportalapp.com/sp/yamhill_county

No matching funds are required. However, applicants are asked to demonstrate community commitment and support by showing matching cash, volunteer time or in-kind donations.

Those eligible to apply include small businesses, educational institutions, city or special district governments, and nonprofits with C-3 or C-6 status.

Grant-funded projects must be completed within 12 months and should boost job creation and retention, business recovery or expansion, events, construction, equipment or technical assistance.

The grants are not available for debts, political activities, travel or other types of expenses.

For more information, call Carrie Martin, grants & special projects manager for the county, at 503-474-4991 or martinc@co.yamhill.or.us.