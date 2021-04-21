County invites vaccine appointments for tomorrow

Yamhill County Public Health is having a vaccine clinic tomorrow and there are still appointments available.

Event

Date: Thursday April 22 nd

Thursday April 22 Location: McMinnville High School with the help of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue

McMinnville High School with the help of Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue Vaccine: Pfizer vaccine first dose (second doses will be scheduled when people get their first)

Pfizer vaccine first dose (second doses will be scheduled when people get their first) Eligibility: Anyone 16 years old and older

Anyone 16 years old and older Cost: The vaccine is free. If they have insurance we would like to collect that information for billing. No one will be turned away for lack of ID or insurance and no one will be charged any out of pocket cost not covered by insurance.

To schedule, click the link below

"We have been working with school partners and our Developmental Disability program to schedule age eligible students and their families over this last week and yesterday released the link through Get Vaccinated Oregon (GVO) to those aged 16 and 17 who were registered. We are now working to get the Oregon Health Authority to release it to all those in Yamhill County registered through GVO but do not know when that will happen," Health and Human Services Director Lindsey Manfrin said.