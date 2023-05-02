James Lawrence Marshall 1936 - 2026

James Lawrence Marshall passed away February 9, 2026, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon. He was 89.

He was born September 7, 1936, in Portland, Oregon, to Harold C. and Elna (Howard) Marshall. He joined his brother, Frank, and was later blessed with his sister, Joyce, with whom he shared a lifelong friendship. His mother preceded him in death when he was only three years old. His family was later joined by his step-mom, Joan Marslen Nicholson Marshall, and eventually, two more brothers, John and Ralph.

Jim spent most of his growing up years in Scappoose, Oregon, where he graduated from high school in 1954. Some of his favorite activities included baseball and boxing. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy, traveling to such places as Japan and Korea, where he proudly served as a medic, fulfilling his dream of helping people in the medical field.

Shortly after ending his time in the Navy, Jim married the love of his life, JoAnne Bredeck, on June 28, 1958, and soon after they moved to Albany, Minnesota. Together they raised their children, Tami Marshall Van Otten, David Marshall, Kelly Marshall, and Dale Marshall (Kim).

In 1968, the family moved back to Scappoose when he began his career with Copeland Lumber Company. In 1973, they moved to McMinnville, where he spent the remainder of his work life wearing many hats in the lumber and construction industries. He loved watching sports of any kind, but especially as an Oregon Ducks and Seattle Mariners fan. He spent many years bowling with his sons at Walnut City Bowl and in tournaments around the country. After his retirement, he enjoyed weekly trips to the Casino. He made friends wherever he went with his dry sense of humor, and was known as a hard worker who would help anyone in need. He loved his family with all his heart, and they always knew they could count on him for love and support.

Jim is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, JoAnne; and their four children; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brother, Ralph; and many nieces; nephews; and good friends.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, February 26, 2026, at Evergreen Memorial Park in McMinnville, Oregon. (In case of inclement weather, services may be moved to Macy & Son Funeral Home. Updates will be posted on their website.)

