Walt Allen Richard Selisch 1932 - 2026

Walt Allen Richard Selisch was born September 9, 1932, in Monticello, Indiana, to Maxim and Bessie Selisch. After the passing of his father at a young age, Bessie moved the family to The Dalles, Oregon, to be closer to her sister. Walt grew up in The Dalles, graduating from high school there, and working in the summers on a local wheat ranch to earn money for college. He attended college at the University of Oregon before transferring to Linfield College in McMinnville, Oregon, to complete his business degree.

While at Linfield, Walt met the love of his life and soulmate, Jane Harrington. They were married, and their two sons, Max and Kurt, followed in rapid succession. They settled in McMinnville, and both worked at the family bank.

But the High Desert was where his heart was, and in 1969 the family moved to Bend, Oregon. Being an avid outdoorsman and hunter, he purchased and operated Bob’s Sporting Goods until entering the insurance industry, eventually starting Selisch Insurance Agency. Walt, with a close group of friends, spent many years and weeks at a time in the Steens Mountains. He was part owner of an off-the-grid cabin high above the Alvord Desert on the east side. That was his happy place: hunting deer and chukar, fishing Mann Lake, playing cribbage, and exploring the rugged country on foot and on his Quarter Horse, Oakie.

In his retirement years, he also enjoyed RVing with friends in Arizona and Campbell River B.C. salmon fishing. Dad was a man’s man and a cowboy at heart. One of his favorite sayings we would hear as boys was: “Us Western fellas are tough."

Dad will be forever loved and missed. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Max (WWII); sister, Iola; granddaughter, Brooke; and wife, Jane. He leaves behind the families of Max, Suzanne, Sam, Avery, and Kurt, Gayle, and Reid; and great-granddaughter, Estelle.

A service will be held in McMinnville this coming spring.