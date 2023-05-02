James "Jim" Marshall Shaw 1945 - 2026

James "Jim" Marshall Shaw was born April 8, 1945, in Portland. He was one of three children to Hugh and Mary Shaw.

In 1963, Jim graduated from Hill High School. Shortly after graduating, he joined the Coast Guard, serving four years mostly in Alaska. He returned to Oregon to work with his father until Jim took over the business, Koontz Machinery in Coos Bay.

He married Mickey in 1973, and they adopted a daughter, Maureen. After the passing of his wife, he moved to McMinnville, Oregon, in 2006, where he met and married Lynnette Hummel. Together they enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and going to OSU football games.

Jim was an avid reader, owning well over 1,000 books in his personal library. He was knowledgeable about many different topics, which he was ready and willing to share. Jim belonged to the Elks Lodge in Coos Bay. He loved classic vehicles, owning a 1929 Model A Ford and a 1954 Chevy pickup, to name a few.

He loved his three grandchildren, making time in retirement to chauffeur them and their friends around town, even making special trips in his Model A to pick them up from school on occasion.

Jim is survived by his wife, Lynnette; two stepdaughters; three grandchildren, Kaela, Hannah, and Kian; and various family members.

Services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, February 20, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, with a reception to follow.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave condolences, please visit www.macyandson.com.