Michael Richard Brown 1947 - 2026

Michael Richard Brown passed away February 7, 2026, at his home in McMinnville, Oregon.

He was born February 28, 1947, in Corvallis, Oregon, to parents Lester and Stella Brown. He attended grade school in Carlton, Oregon, and graduated from McMinnville High School. Mike married and had two children: Melinda and Wesley, both living in McMinnville, along with two grandchildren, Maryann and Zachary.

In 1975, Michael joined the Air Force Reserve where he proudly served for 16 years working in the Air cargo field. He trained in Alaska, Hawaii, and the Philippines. After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Skyline in McMinnville, where he retired.

He is survived by his wife, Edith; three sisters, Lucille, Beverly, and Melba; and many nephews and nieces. He attended the Nazarene Church (Church on the Hill), where he found great joy in helping his classmates with the “microphone," getting to those who were speaking, and acquired the nickname of “Mic Mike." He will be missed.

A Celebration of Life will be arranged in the near future.

