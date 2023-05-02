Keegan J. M. Barney 1984 - 2025

Keegan J. M. Barney, 41, was born February 12, 1984, and passed away December 1, 2025, at home. Keegan was a devoted husband to his wife, Holli, and a loving father to Keely, Emily, and Andru. He was deeply committed to his family and found his greatest purpose in being a husband, father, and protector of those he loved. His family was what drove him to survive, what made him wake up every day ready to live life to the fullest. Keegan was a respected technology and cybersecurity leader and entrepreneur, with more than 20 years of experience. He was the founder of Brutal Security, and was known for his integrity, expertise, and dedication to his craft. His beautiful mind was the tool that made his passion for technology possible. He leaves behind a legacy that reaches far beyond technology. He leaves it in the lives he lifted, the people he protected, the children he raised, and the love he gave without hesitation to those closest to him. He was a shining light of strength, resilience, and perseverance to all in the cancer community. He is survived by his wife, Holli; his children, Keely, Emily, and Andru; his sister, Vanessa Foster and family, Todd, Garrison, Brody, Cadence, and Lucy; his Uncle Gregg; Aunt Les Rogers; cousins, Jenny, Heidi, Issac, and Jessica Rogers, Gregg and Eric Barney; as well as his in-laws, Linda and Terry Holdahl. He is also loved and missed dearly by his dogs and cat. He was preceded in death by his mother; father; Annie (godmother); cousin Corey; Grammy; Papa; and Uncle Gordon. Keegan will be remembered for his strength, kindness, his sheer genius, and the lasting impact that he made on those around him.

Forever loved. Never forgotten. A service will be held at noon, Saturday, March 7, 2026, at the Chapel of Macy & Son Funeral Home in McMinnville, Oregon. Online condolences can be left at www.macyandson.com.