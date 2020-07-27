By Nicole Montesano • Staff Writer • 

County flooded with testimony on Riverbend landfill expansion

Only online subscribers may access this article.

One-day subscriptions available for just $2. Click here for one-day access.

For all other subscription offers, click here.

Already a subscriber, please .

Comments

GRM

Yes, this is the most clean landfill on this planet. And it smells soooo good. If getting their way we also will get more healthy pollution from all the additional trucks coming in.
I can’t wait to open my windows breezing in this most healthy summer breeze. People from all over the world will come to our county for healing their lungs. We are so blessed.

aim

i’m wondering if anybody looked into mr bacons comments. i seem to remember a lawsuit over some peony damage.

  • Most viewed
  • Most commented
Web Design and Web Development by Buildable