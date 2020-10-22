County fires member of union bargaining team; Union declares impasse

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
tagup
“Where is the integrity of Yamhill county?”.....maybe Ms Olsen should look in the mirror and ask that question....
The fact that the Union has no plan to file a grievance speaks volumes....
Hibb
While it does seem that the County has the right to fire Ms. Olsen for alleged bad behavior and wrongful use of County equipment all for the benefit of herself and the union she represents, one question in my mind remains: Are the actions of Ms. Olsen and her anonymous co-conspirators prosecutable?
Hopefully the County is not trying to use that as a bargaining tool and the union is using it to somehow insulate itself. A thorough investigation by the proper authorities is warranted so as to settle any and all claims of inappropriate doings on the count of both parties in question: the union (i.e. Ms. Olsen) and the County.
One final thought about Ms. Olsen... I feel no remorse over her firing, as her corresponding actions are evidence enough of her complicit cooperation in what is a very unpleasant situation, if not an illegal one. I'll leave that up to competent authorities to determine.