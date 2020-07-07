County COVID-19 cases jump by 16

Yamhill County doubled its previous largest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases today, reporting 16 new cases and one death, a 74-year-old woman, who died June 30, at Willamette Valley Medical Center. She had tested positive on June 23. The Oregon Health Authority reported that she had underlying medical conditions.

The increase brings the county to 155 cases to date, and nine deaths. Of those, 152 have been confirmed, and three are presumptive.

Several cases have been reported in a Newberg baseball team that traveled to Roseburg for a tournament. It includes players from Newberg High School and other area high schools.

The state reported 218 new cases today, and five deaths, including the one from Yamhill County.