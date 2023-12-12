County commissioners accuse city of ‘bait and switch’

© 1999- News-Register Publishing | © The Associated Press
Comments
blackberry
People need to remember that Berschauer was a member of the Newberg Fire Board when she supported the significant tax increase to the Rural Newberg residents associated with the takeover of the fire districts in Newberg by TVF&R. What she failed to disclose was the financial benefit to her own household through her then boyfriend who just happened to be employed by TVF&R. She better check the Oregon Ethics law on that deal.....it's illegal.
Otis
"Outrage generation is now activated. Please use your anger to click campaign donation button repeatedly."
Don Dix
blackberry -- Did Newberg voters approve the switch to TVFR, or was it a Newberg Fire Board decision?
Mac Runner
When you have no constructive agenda, all you can rely on is stirring the pot. Neither Starrett nor Berschauer is an honest broker.
YamCoCan
The commissioners cry foul when the state makes rules, which it has constitutional authority to do, but try to interfere and overrule city governments where they have none. Mac Runner is exactly right. Then they’re not working ON anything they have all this time to work against others.