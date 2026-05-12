May 12, 2026 Tweet

County clerk launches new election dashboard

County Clerk Keri Hinton announced the launch of an Election Ballot Return Dashboard, an online tool designed to allow users to track ballot activity, including how they are turned in and how many are challenged.

“Our goal is to provide a visual tool with key data points that are more accessible, timely, and transparent to the public,” Hinton said. “This dashboard gives the public a clear view of ballot activity while continuing to support confidence in the election process through straightforward, data-driven reporting.”

The dashboard provides real-time information on submitted ballots, charts and graphs displaying activity and counts of registered voters.

As of Monday afternoon, 7,081 ballots have been accepted, representing 9.10% of eligible voters, according to the dashboard. There are currently 138 challenged ballots, 99 of which have a signature discrepancy and 36 are missing a signature.

About 46% of ballots have been mailed while about 54% have been delivered to a drop box.

The dashboard also shows a breakdown of active registered voters by party: Non-affiliated, 29,136 (37%), Republican, 23,582 (30%), Democrat, 19,882 (25.3%) and minor parties, 6,050 (7.7%).

The dashboard will be continually updated through June 9, which is the final day for the Clerk’s office to accept ballots, according to Hinton.

Residents can also register for the Ballot Trax program, a free service that issues an alert to voters when their ballot is accepted or if there is a signature issue.

Hinton recommends mail-in ballots be sent a week before the election to ensure it reaches the office by 8 p.m. on election day. There are also 16 ballot drop box locations:

• Amity City Library parking lot, 307 S. Trade St.

• Carlton City Hall, 191 E. Main St.

• Dayton City Hall, 416 Ferry St.

• Dundee City Hall, 620 S.W. Fifth St.

• Lafayette City Hall, 486 Third St.

• McMinnville: Chemeketa Campus, 288 N.E. Norton Lane; courthouse parking lot - east end, enter on Fifth and Ford streets; public library, 225 N.W. Adams St.; Clerk’s Office, 414 N.E. Evans St.

• Newberg: Public safety building, 401 E. Third St.; Jaquith Park West, 1215 N. Main Street; Portland Community College Center, 135 Werth Blvd.

• Sheridan City Hall, 120 S.W. Mill St.

• Willamina City Hall, 411 N.E. C St.

• Yamhill City Hall, 205 S. Maple St.

For more information visit yamhillcounty.gov/405/Elections or call 503-434-7518.