Council to look at cost of rec center operations, service charge, cable contract

Comments
CubFan
NO! NO! NO!
This fee was started in January 2023 to retire a $1.8 million shortfall. They are still collecting the fee though they have now collected $3.5 million. In other words- they’ve collected nearly enough to pay the shortfall back TWICE.
I still have a bad taste in my mouth from the fire department fiasco and the carefully worded, yet deceptive way they tricked voters into passing the new fire department at a tax rate of more than double what we were paying.
On top of that- the city is looking at ANOTHER fee for the stormwater system. (yet to be announced)
Has the city council not been listening to citizens? We have been taxed and “fee-ed” enough! The mayor and city council have no concept of how these fees and taxes are burdening taxpayers. It’s high time the city do the exact thing we taxpayers have been doing: “Tighten their belts”. American households need +$11K to maintain same standard of living as 3 years ago.