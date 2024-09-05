Cooling shelters open throughout Yamhil County during high heat

According to Weather.com, temperatures should reach the mid-90s this afternoon, dropping to the mid-60s overnight. An excessive heat warning has been issued through 10 p.m. Friday, with highs of 101 degrees predicted Thursday, 97 Friday and 92 Saturday.

A few clouds will drift in Saturday, helping to lower temperatures into the 80s on Sunday and Monday and 70s the rest of next week. Slight, but increasing, chances of rain are predicted as the week goes on.

During this week’s extreme heat, cooling shelters will be open in McMinnville at:

- The First Baptist Church, 2 to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Sept. 5 and 6.

- McMinnville Public Library, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

-Yamhill County Gospel Rescue Mission, 1234 N.E. 14th St., noon to 8 p.m. daily when temperatures are over 90.

In other cities, cooling centers can be found at the following locations:

- Amity, city hall, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.

- Carlton, civic center, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Dayton, city library, 10 to 5 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to noon Wednesdays as well.

- Lafayette, cooling drop-in located at community center Thursday and Friday.

- Sheridan American Legion Post 75, 125 N. Bridge St., noon to 6p.m. today, Thursday and Friday; Sheridan city Park, dawn to dusk daily with misting station; and Sheridan City Hall, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays.

- Willamina Public Library, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday through September.

In Newberg, cooling shelters are located at:

- Newberg Public Library, noon to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.

- Newberg Youth Outreach, 719 E. First St., noon to 9 p.m. weekdays for those 11 to 21 years old.

- Community Drop-in Center, 504 E. First, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays.