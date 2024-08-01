Cooling centers open; Farmers Market to close early today

The McMinnville Farmers Market will close early Thursday, Aug. 1, because extreme heat is forecast that day.

According to weather.com, temperatures will reach 90 degrees today and 98 on Thursday, falling slightly to 94 on Friday. After a brief reprieve of mid-80s weather Saturday, highs will be in the 90s all next week.

The McMinnville Downtown Association, which hosts the market, said the popular gathering of produce and food vendors will close at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Normal hours are 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., so the market will close 90 minutes early.

More than 60 vendors set up each Thursday on Cowls Street south of Second Street and in the city parking lot and First Baptist Church parking lot. They offer fresh produce, meats, products such as jams and honey, handicrafts, plants and prepared food.

For more information, go to the MDA website, downtownmcminnville.com.



Cooling centers are open in McMinnville and throughout Yamhill County this week as temperatures are expected to spike to the high 90s.

The heat-relief locations are as follows, according to Encompass Yamhill:

McMinnville

First Baptist Church: 125 S.E. Cowls St., Thursday and Friday, Aug. 1-2, and Sunday-Tuesday, Aug. 4-6.

Public Library: 225 N.E. Adams St., 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays; noon to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The site is closed Mondays.

Yamhill Gospel Rescue Mission: 1234 N.E. 13th St., open any day over 90 degrees, noon to 5 p.m.

Amity

City Hall: 109 Maddox Ave., open weekdays in August, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlton

Carlton Civic Center: 191 E. Main St., open weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Dayton

Mary Gilkey Library: 416 Highway 155, Dayton, open Mondays through Friday 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Wednesdays 10 a.m. to noon.

Grand Ronde

The Tribal Gymnasium: 9615 Grand Ronde Road, open for hours to be determined, according to Encompass.

Sheridan

City Hall: 120 S.W. Mill St., water fountain available weekdays 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

City Park: 601 N.E. Yamhill St., misting station available, dawn to dusk.

Willamina

Public Library: 382 N.E. C St., weekdays in August, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Newberg

Public Library: 503 E. Hancock St., 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; noon to 6 p.m. Friday,; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays and Mondays, water available.

Newberg Youth Outreach: 719 E. First St., weekdays noon to 9 a.m., ages 11-21.

Community Drop-In Center: 504 E. First St., weekdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.